 
  1. Football
  2. Bolton Wanderers

Bolton V Derby at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

17 August 2017 07:26
David Wheater set for Bolton return

David Wheater could return to the Bolton fold for Derby's visit to the Macron Stadium.

The veteran defender has not played since injuring his back in Wanderers' first game of the season but returned to training on Monday and boss Phil Parkinson said he "won't be far off" being available this weekend.

That would be a boost to Parkinson, who has seen Josh Vela (ankle) and Sammy Ameobi (knee) succumb to injuries this month.

Newcastle loaane Adam Armstrong was preferred to Adam Le Fondre as Gary Madine's strike partner in midweek and Parkinson has a decision to make over who to deploy up top.

Craig Forsyth could return to the Derby squad after being rested against Preston.

After starting the season in the team following two serious knee injuries, Forsyth was given a break in midweek as Markus Olsson was called on to play at left-back.

New signing Tom Lawrence will be pushing for a place in the team following his arrival from Leicester while the likes of Craig Bryson, Jacob Butterfield and Chris Martin are also options for Derby boss Gary Rowett should he wish to make changes.

Some good news on the injury front for Rowett sees George Thorne and Jason Shackell set to play for the Under-23 side on Friday following their lengthy absences.

Source: PAR

