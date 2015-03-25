Bolton V Burton Albion at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

Bolton waiting on Pratley fitnessBolton are sweating on the fitness of captain Darren Pratley ahead of their clash with Burton.The midfielder was struggling with a knee injury prior to Saturday's loss to Nottingham Forest but managed to make it through 80 minutes.David Wheater, an unused substitute in the midlands on his return from a ban, could be restored to the starting XI while manager Phil Parkinson has other options as Adam Le Fondre, Filipe Morais, Dorian Dervite and Jem Karacan did not even make the squad at Forest.The Brewers are currently bottom of the Championship table but would leapfrog Bolton with a win.Burton boss Nigel Clough will be hoping his injury problems ease ahead of the trip north.Matty Lund and Joe Mason both missed last weekend's defeat at Preston through illness but could be pushing for returns.Lloyd Dyer started at Deepdale having overcome a hamstring issue while Sean Scannell came off the bench and will be in contention to start following a groin injury.Club record signing Liam Boyce continues to recover from the serious knee injury he suffered during pre-season.

