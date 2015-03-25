 
  1. Football
  2. Bolton Wanderers

Bolton V Burton Albion at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

14 December 2017 07:32
Bolton waiting on Pratley fitness

Bolton are sweating on the fitness of captain Darren Pratley ahead of their clash with Burton.

The midfielder was struggling with a knee injury prior to Saturday's loss to Nottingham Forest but managed to make it through 80 minutes.

David Wheater, an unused substitute in the midlands on his return from a ban, could be restored to the starting XI while manager Phil Parkinson has other options as Adam Le Fondre, Filipe Morais, Dorian Dervite and Jem Karacan did not even make the squad at Forest.

The Brewers are currently bottom of the Championship table but would leapfrog Bolton with a win.

Burton boss Nigel Clough will be hoping his injury problems ease ahead of the trip north.

Matty Lund and Joe Mason both missed last weekend's defeat at Preston through illness but could be pushing for returns.

Lloyd Dyer started at Deepdale having overcome a hamstring issue while Sean Scannell came off the bench and will be in contention to start following a groin injury.

Club record signing Liam Boyce continues to recover from the serious knee injury he suffered during pre-season.

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.