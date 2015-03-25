Bolton V Brentford at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

Sammy Ameobi could be back to boost BoltonBottom side Bolton will hope to have winger Sammy Ameobi back in contention for Saturday's Sky Bet Championship visit of Brentford.The 25-year-old has not featured since making his move from Newcastle permanent in the summer due to a knee injury but is now back in training.Manager Phil Parkinson will again reshuffle his side after making seven changes for the Carabao Cup loss to West Ham in midweek.Midfielder Jem Karacan (four bookings this season) and defender Mark Little (minor knock) are among those who could return.Brentford boss Dean Smith also made seven changes, including full debuts for youngsters Chris Mepham and Theo Archibald, as his side crashed out of the cup at home to Norwich.Goalkeeper Dan Bentley, defenders Andreas Bjelland and John Egan, midfielder Ryan Woods and forward Ollie Watkins will be among those set to return to the starting line-up.Winger Sergi Canos is a doubt with an ankle problem and striker Lasse Vibe is battling to overcome a foot injury.Midfielder Lewis Macleod is back in full training after a long-term knee injury but needs some reserve games.

Source: PAR

