Bolton V Barnsley at Macron Stadium : Match Preview

Bolton defender David Wheater banned for Barnsley clashBottom side Bolton are without defender David Wheater through suspension for the visit of Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship.Wheater must serve a one-match ban after collecting his fifth booking of the season in last week's thrashing at Wolves.Reece Burke could replace him in the back four while Josh Cullen could be given a run in midfield.With just one win in seven games, manager Phil Parkinson may consider other changes to freshen up his side after the 5-1 loss at Molineux.Barnsley welcome back Adam Hammill for the trip across the Pennines.Hammill was serving a one-match ban as the Reds went down 3-0 at Reading in midweek and he will fancy his chances of getting his shirt straight back.Steven Mallan has been struggling with a thigh injury and this weekend could come too soon, but Mamadou Thiam is pushing for a start after a recent back problem.Lloyd Isgrove (knee) and Adam Jackson are continued absentees.

Source: PAR

