 
  1. Football
  2. Swansea City

Blow for Swansea as Kyle Bartley ruled out for three months

06 September 2017 11:54

Swansea defender Kyle Bartley has been ruled out for three months after undergoing knee surgery.

Bartley was injured in the Swans' Carabao Cup game at MK Dons on August 22 and was initially expected to be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

But scans revealed the problem was more serious than first feared and the 26-year-old had an operation this week.

Swans boss Paul Clement told his club's official website: "We were disappointed to lose Kyle. He has now had surgery and we expect him to be out for around 12 weeks.

"The period of 12 weeks is an estimate, and we will have to see how Kyle responds to his rehabilitation."

Source: PA

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.

Feature 5 of England

5 of England's most memorable Test matches on home...

Test cricket received a welcome shot in the arm this week, with the West Indies demonstrating that they are not

Feature Which big-name Premier League players could make transfer deadline day moves?

Which big-name Premier League players could make t...

Alexis Sanchez, Diego Costa and Philippe Coutinho will be among those waiting anxiously by their phones on what is set

Feature Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's possible opponents if he continue...

Conor McGregor stepped into a boxing ring for the first time as a professional fighter against Floyd Mayweather, but it may not be the last.