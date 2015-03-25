 
  1. Football
  2. Juventus

Blaise Matuidi move to Juventus moving closer

17 August 2017 12:09

Paris St Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi is undergoing the second part of his medical as he nears a reported 22 million euro move to Juventus.

The 30-year-old France international arrived in Turin for the first set of tests on Wednesday afternoon, with Juve fans meeting him as he left the medical centre.

Further tweets on Thursday said Matuidi - a runner-up with France at Euro 2016 - was back at the Allianz Stadium. He is expected to sign a three-year contract.

The Italian media has been thus far sceptical about Juve's work in the transfer window, with the additions of Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi and Wojciech Szczesny failing to inspire supporters of the Serie A champions.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has also recruited Brazilian winger Douglas Costa on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich and Matuidi, with almost 300 appearances for PSG behind him, would represent another shrewd capture.

Source: PA

Feature 5 transfers that would not have happened if new proposals had been in place

5 transfers that would not have happened if new pr...

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Feature Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's red mist...

Cristiano Ronaldo has been hit with a five-game ban after shoving referee Ricardo de Burgos Bengoetxea.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

5 things we learned from the Premier League this w...

The Premier League came back with a bang this weekend.

Feature 5 things about Mason Crane

5 things about Mason Crane...

Uncapped Hampshire spin bowler Mason Crane has been called up to the England squad for the first Test against West Indies.

Feature Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier League

Goalscoring records of leading strikers at Premier...

Arsenal may have got the best of the summer's spending rush on strikers, if the players' goalscoring records are any indication.

Feature 5 players to watch at the Women

5 players to watch at the Women's Rugby World Cup...

The Women's Rugby World Cup begins in Ireland on Wednesday, with 12 nations contesting a prize last won by England three years ago.