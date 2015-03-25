Blaise Matuidi move to Juventus moving closer

Paris St Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi is undergoing the second part of his medical as he nears a reported 22 million euro move to Juventus.

The 30-year-old France international arrived in Turin for the first set of tests on Wednesday afternoon, with Juve fans meeting him as he left the medical centre.

Further tweets on Thursday said Matuidi - a runner-up with France at Euro 2016 - was back at the Allianz Stadium. He is expected to sign a three-year contract.

The Italian media has been thus far sceptical about Juve's work in the transfer window, with the additions of Mattia De Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi and Wojciech Szczesny failing to inspire supporters of the Serie A champions.

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri has also recruited Brazilian winger Douglas Costa on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich and Matuidi, with almost 300 appearances for PSG behind him, would represent another shrewd capture.

Source: PA

