Blackpool V Wigan at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

20 October 2017 11:15
Blackpool wait on Jimmy Ryan ahead of Wigan clash

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer is sweating on the fitness of midfielder Jimmy Ryan ahead of Saturday's visit of Wigan.

Ryan pulled up with an injury during the warm-up ahead of Tuesday night's 2-1 win over Bury, and will face a late fitness test.

New signing Jay Spearing stepped in to replace Ryan on Tuesday and is eager to retain his place in the starting line-up.

Armand Gnanduillet (thigh) is pushing to return while Jim McAllister continues to make good progress following his leg-break.

Wigan will be without forward Will Grigg, who is expected to be missing for up to three weeks with a hamstring problem.

Northern Ireland striker Grigg came on as a second-half substitute for the midweek draw at Gillingham, but had to be replaced for the final few minutes after pulling up injured.

Ivan Toney could retain his place in attack, with Noel Hunt another option for Latics boss Paul Cook.

Midfielder Lee Evans completes his three-game ban, while Christian Walton (ankle), Craig Morgan (hip) and Shaun MacDonald (broken leg) are all still sidelined.

Source: PAR

