Blackpool V Scunthorpe at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

Ben Williams could continue when Blackpool take on ScunthorpeBlackpool goalkeeper Ben Williams looks set to retain his place for the visit of Scunthorpe after making his league debut for the club in Saturday's draw against Charlton.The 35-year-old was brought in at the expense of Ryan Allsop and after ending a run of three Sky Bet League One defeats could get an extended run in the side.Manager Gary Bowyer made five changes at the weekend to shake things up and was pleased with the response so may opt to retain all, or most, of the players he brought in.Defender Ollie Turton is close to a return from a dead leg while Armand Gnanduillet should be fit to play after completing the game against Charlton despite an early clash of heads.Scunthorpe boss Neil Alexander has no fresh injury problems as he attempts to build upon Saturday's 3-1 win over Southend.Central midfielders Neal Bishop and Andrew Crofts will be missing once again through suspension and an ankle problem respectively.Striker Lee Novak is close to returning to training after an ankle injury but Tuesday's game could come too soon for him.However, Funso Ojo, Luke Williams (both hamstring), Jonathan Margetts (knee), Rory McArdle and Sam Mantom (both groin) are still out.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.