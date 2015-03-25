 
Blackpool V Rotherham at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

07 December 2017 05:57
Blackpool may not go full Tilt against Millers

Blackpool duo Kyle Vassell and Curtis Tilt are doubts for the Sky Bet League One clash with Rotherham.

Striker Vassell and defender Tilt were both substituted with hamstring problems against Fleetwood on November 25 and have missed the last two games.

Mark Cullen (hamstring) is also doubtful but Clark Robertson (foot) and Jim McAlister (broken leg) are pushing for places in the squad.

Robertson made his first appearance since October in midweek while McAlister returned to the matchday squad against Mansfield after a 10-month absence.

Rotherham pair Michael Ihiekwe and Joe Newell are both hoping to be fit in time to feature, but Kieffer Moore is suspended.

Defender Ihiekwe sustained a calf injury and versatile midfielder Newell injured his toe in last Saturday's defeat at Bristol Rovers.

Leading goalscorer Moore starts a three-match ban following his straight red card last week, so Jonson Clarke-Harris could be recalled to the starting line-up.

Ben Purrington (hamstring), Jon Taylor (knee) and goalkeeper Lewis Price (broken finger) remain unavailable and striker Jamie Proctor (knee) is out for the rest of the season.

