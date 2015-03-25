Blackpool V Rochdale at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

Bowyer considering changes for date with DaleBlackpool boss Gary Bowyer could be tempted to make changes for the visit of Rochdale.Bowyer named an unchanged side for Saturday's game at Bristol Rovers and saw his team slip to their first defeat in eight league matches.Forwards Nathan Delfouneso and Scott Quigley and midfielder Sessi D'Almeida all came off the bench in the 3-1 defeat to Rovers and are options for Bowyer.Mark Cullen (hamstring) is closing in on a return while fellow forward Armand Gnanduillet (thigh) and midfielder Jim McAllister (broken leg) also remain on the injury list.Rochdale will be without Keith Keane for the trip, with boss Keith Hill confirming the midfielder requires surgery.Hill is unlikely to make many changes to the side that beat 10-man Gillingham 3-0 at the weekend but has options should he wish to shuffle his pack.Calvin Andrew made his first appearance since August 12 against the Gills - stepping off the bench in the 58th minute - and he could play some part again on Tuesday.Matt Done and Kgosi Ntlhe were also introduced in the second half on Saturday and could feature once again.

