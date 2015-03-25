 
Blackpool V Portsmouth at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

09 November 2017 01:39
Seasiders at full Tilt before Pompey clash

Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt returns from suspension for the visit of Portsmouth.

Nick Anderton, Tilt's replacement in last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Boreham Wood, is likely to make way.

Doubts remain over defender Clark Robertson (foot), forward Kyle Vassell (hamstring) and midfielder Colin Daniel (groin), who all missed last weekend's fixture through injury.

Captain Jimmy Ryan was eased back into action after injury with 77 minutes in the FA Cup and looks set to start again while striker Danny Philliskirk is likely to hang onto his place after scoring three goals in his last two matches.

Portsmouth will be without winger Milan Lalkovic, defender Nathan Thompson and midfielder Stuart O'Keefe.

Lalkovic is out due to a recurring Achilles problem that forced him out of the midweek Checkatrade Trophy win at Charlton.

Thompson was sent off in the recent league defeat at Luton and O'Keefe received his fifth yellow card of the season, so both players serve a one-game ban.

Striker Curtis Main made a goalscoring return to action following injury on Tuesday night and will be in contention, while Damien McCrory and Jack Whatmough (both knee) remain sidelined.

Source: PAR

