Blackpool V Plymouth at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

Ben Williams quandary for BlackpoolBlackpool boss Gary Bowyer must decide whether to stick with goalkeeper Ben Williams for the League One clash against Plymouth.Williams has played the last two games after Ryan Allsopp was dropped but made an error for Scunthorpe's third goal in the Boxing Day's defeat.Viv Solomon-Otabor was left out of the squad for that game because of a disciplinary matter, with Bowyer declining to say whether he would be available against Plymouth.Defender Ollie Turton has been out for a month with a dead leg but is close to a return.Plymouth are close to full strength as they continue to move in an upward direction.Boss Derek Adams believes the easing of Plymouth's injury list has helped his side take points 10 points from the last 12 and escape the bottom four.Striker Ryan Taylor, midfielder Antoni Sarcevic and full-back Oscar Threlkeld have all rejoined the squad in recent weeks, and forward Nathan Blissett could also return for the trip to Bloomfield Road.Gary Sawyer grabbed the winner at MK Dons on Boxing Day - his first goal in Plymouth colours for eight years - and the left-back is again set to deputise for Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (hamstring).

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.