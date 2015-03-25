 
  1. Football
  2. Blackpool

Blackpool V Plymouth at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

28 December 2017 04:18
Ben Williams quandary for Blackpool

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer must decide whether to stick with goalkeeper Ben Williams for the League One clash against Plymouth.

Williams has played the last two games after Ryan Allsopp was dropped but made an error for Scunthorpe's third goal in the Boxing Day's defeat.

Viv Solomon-Otabor was left out of the squad for that game because of a disciplinary matter, with Bowyer declining to say whether he would be available against Plymouth.

Defender Ollie Turton has been out for a month with a dead leg but is close to a return.

Plymouth are close to full strength as they continue to move in an upward direction.

Boss Derek Adams believes the easing of Plymouth's injury list has helped his side take points 10 points from the last 12 and escape the bottom four.

Striker Ryan Taylor, midfielder Antoni Sarcevic and full-back Oscar Threlkeld have all rejoined the squad in recent weeks, and forward Nathan Blissett could also return for the trip to Bloomfield Road.

Gary Sawyer grabbed the winner at MK Dons on Boxing Day - his first goal in Plymouth colours for eight years - and the left-back is again set to deputise for Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (hamstring).

Source: PAR

Feature Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at Northampton

Five likely candidates to replace Jim Mallinder at...

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.