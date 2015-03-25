 
Blackpool V Oxford Utd at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

14 September 2017 05:47
No major changes expected from Blackpool

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer will have a similar squad to select from when choosing a team to face Oxford this weekend.

Sean Longstaff and Nathan Delfouneso overcame injury and illness respectively to make the bench against Plymouth on Tuesday.

The pair appeared as substitutes, with Delfouenso scoring in a 3-1 victory, and have reported no adverse effects since.

Bowyer remains without Armand Gnanduillet (thigh), Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Jim McAllister (broken leg) once more.

Oxford full-back Dwight Tiendalli is missing for the trip as he continues to battle a hamstring injury.

The defender is expected to be out for another three weeks as he recovers from the injury sustained against MK Dons on September 2.

Christian Ribeiro and Jon Obika are also expected to miss out on the journey north.

Ribeiro hurt his knee during the warm-up for the 3-0 victory over Gillingham, while Obika limped off in the second half with an unspecified injury.

