Blackpool V Oxford Utd at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

No major changes expected from BlackpoolBlackpool manager Gary Bowyer will have a similar squad to select from when choosing a team to face Oxford this weekend.Sean Longstaff and Nathan Delfouneso overcame injury and illness respectively to make the bench against Plymouth on Tuesday.The pair appeared as substitutes, with Delfouenso scoring in a 3-1 victory, and have reported no adverse effects since.Bowyer remains without Armand Gnanduillet (thigh), Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Jim McAllister (broken leg) once more.Oxford full-back Dwight Tiendalli is missing for the trip as he continues to battle a hamstring injury.The defender is expected to be out for another three weeks as he recovers from the injury sustained against MK Dons on September 2.Christian Ribeiro and Jon Obika are also expected to miss out on the journey north.Ribeiro hurt his knee during the warm-up for the 3-0 victory over Gillingham, while Obika limped off in the second half with an unspecified injury.

