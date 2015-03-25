 
Blackpool V Oldham at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

24 August 2017 06:27
Mark Cullen to miss out for Blackpool

Blackpool will be without Mark Cullen when Oldham visit Bloomfield Road.

The forward sustained a hamstring injury when running through on goal against Doncaster last week and Seasiders boss Gary Bowyer confirmed he now faces a couple of weeks on the sidelines.

On-loan Middlesbrough midfielder Callum Cooke came on for him and scored so would appear the most likely replacement in Bowyer's XI.

New signings Sessi D'Almeida and Scott Quigley, both recruited at the end of last week, will also come into serious consideration for the first time, but Jim McAlister (broken leg) remains out.

Oldham manager John Sheridan could still be without a number of first-team players for the short trip as his struggling side look for their first win of the season.

The Latics boss will make late decisions over winger Tope Obadeyi and striker Craig Davies, who have both been struggling with hamstring injuries and missed last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Wigan.

Midfielders Ryan Flynn and Paul Green (both Achilles) also missed the home loss to the League One leaders but would provide a boost if they were to return at Bloomfield Road.

Oldham have no suspensions to worry about as they aim to win their first points this term to move off the bottom of the table.

Source: PAR

