Blackpool V Exeter at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

Blackpool boss Bowyer boosted by players returning to fitness for play-off final
Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer admits the lure of a Wembley appearance has had a rejuvenating effect on his squad.
The Seasiders boss said a number of players made unexpectedly-early returns to training this week ahead of the League Two play-off final against Exeter on Sunday.
Forward Jamille Matt has missed the last five matches with a hamstring injury and - even if he returns to fitness - it seems likely he will be one of those to miss out.
A hamstring problem also meant top scorer Kyle Vassell missed the dramatic semi-final second-leg draw with Luton, in which a 90th-minute own goal put Blackpool through on aggregate, and he also remains a doubt.
Exeter boss Paul Tisdale has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from.
Only Robbie Simpson, who has an ankle injury, and long-term absentee Matt Jay are currently missing from training.
Tisdale could therefore stick with the side which overcame Carlisle 3-2 in the second leg of the semi-final.
Former Southampton, Derby and Leicester midfielder Matt Oakley, 39, will retire after the match.
