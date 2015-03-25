 
  1. Football
  2. Blackpool

Blackpool V Exeter at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

26 May 2017 03:34

Blackpool boss Bowyer boosted by players returning to fitness for play-off final

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer admits the lure of a Wembley appearance has had a rejuvenating effect on his squad.

The Seasiders boss said a number of players made unexpectedly-early returns to training this week ahead of the League Two play-off final against Exeter on Sunday.

Forward Jamille Matt has missed the last five matches with a hamstring injury and - even if he returns to fitness - it seems likely he will be one of those to miss out.

A hamstring problem also meant top scorer Kyle Vassell missed the dramatic semi-final second-leg draw with Luton, in which a 90th-minute own goal put Blackpool through on aggregate, and he also remains a doubt.

Exeter boss Paul Tisdale has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from.

Only Robbie Simpson, who has an ankle injury, and long-term absentee Matt Jay are currently missing from training.

Tisdale could therefore stick with the side which overcame Carlisle 3-2 in the second leg of the semi-final.

Former Southampton, Derby and Leicester midfielder Matt Oakley, 39, will retire after the match.


Source: PAR

Feature Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points

Wasps v Exeter - Premiership final talking points...

Wasps and Exeter meet in the Aviva Premiership final at Twickenham this Saturday.

Feature Francesco Totti

Francesco Totti's debut - what did the world look ...

Francesco Totti will call time on his 24-year career as a Roma player after the game with Genoa.

Feature Q&A on Wayne Rooney

Q&A on Wayne Rooney's England future...

England's record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has been left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the second time in a

Feature United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting Sanchez arrival - Transfer News

United in for Munich winger, City stars expecting ...

Manchester City players expect to be lining up alongside ALEXIS SANCHEZ and KYLE WALKER at the Etihad Stadium next season, according to the Mirror.

Feature 5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at Crystal Palace

5 possible contenders to replace Sam Allardyce at ...

Sam Allardyce left his role as manager of Crystal Palace on Tuesday night, leaving the Selhurst Park hierarchy in the

Feature A closer look at Manchester United

A closer look at Manchester United's Europa League...

Ajax stand between Manchester United and Europa League glory on Wednesday.