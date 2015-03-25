Blackpool V Exeter at Wembley Stadium : Match Preview

Blackpool boss Bowyer boosted by players returning to fitness for play-off finalBlackpool manager Gary Bowyer admits the lure of a Wembley appearance has had a rejuvenating effect on his squad.The Seasiders boss said a number of players made unexpectedly-early returns to training this week ahead of the League Two play-off final against Exeter on Sunday.Forward Jamille Matt has missed the last five matches with a hamstring injury and - even if he returns to fitness - it seems likely he will be one of those to miss out.A hamstring problem also meant top scorer Kyle Vassell missed the dramatic semi-final second-leg draw with Luton, in which a 90th-minute own goal put Blackpool through on aggregate, and he also remains a doubt.Exeter boss Paul Tisdale has an almost fully-fit squad to choose from.Only Robbie Simpson, who has an ankle injury, and long-term absentee Matt Jay are currently missing from training.Tisdale could therefore stick with the side which overcame Carlisle 3-2 in the second leg of the semi-final.Former Southampton, Derby and Leicester midfielder Matt Oakley, 39, will retire after the match.

Source: PAR

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.