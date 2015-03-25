Blackpool V Bury at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

Gary Bowyer could ring changes for Blackpool clash with BuryBlackpool boss Gary Bowyer could make changes for his side's Sky Bet League One clash with Bury on Tuesday.Armand Gnanduillet is set to increase the Seasiders' options up front provided he passes a late test on a thigh injury.And Viv Solomon-Otabor will also hope to have earned a start after coming off the bench to score the equaliser at Walsall on Saturday.Jim McAlister continues to close in on a first-team return after resuming full training following a leg break.Jay O'Shea is pushing to start for Bury after making an impressive comeback from injury in Saturday's 3-1 win over Bradford.Playing only his second game of the season after a knee injury, O'Shea came off the bench to grab his first goal for the Shakers in the 85th minute.Shakers boss Lee Clark will hope to be in a position to make minimal changes after that impressive win.But Chris Humphrey is a major doubt after limping off with a suspected hamstring strain, and is set to be replaced in the starting line-up by Harry Bunn.

Source: PAR

