 
  1. Football
  2. Blackpool

Blackpool V Bury at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

16 October 2017 06:35
Gary Bowyer could ring changes for Blackpool clash with Bury

Blackpool boss Gary Bowyer could make changes for his side's Sky Bet League One clash with Bury on Tuesday.

Armand Gnanduillet is set to increase the Seasiders' options up front provided he passes a late test on a thigh injury.

And Viv Solomon-Otabor will also hope to have earned a start after coming off the bench to score the equaliser at Walsall on Saturday.

Jim McAlister continues to close in on a first-team return after resuming full training following a leg break.

Jay O'Shea is pushing to start for Bury after making an impressive comeback from injury in Saturday's 3-1 win over Bradford.

Playing only his second game of the season after a knee injury, O'Shea came off the bench to grab his first goal for the Shakers in the 85th minute.

Shakers boss Lee Clark will hope to be in a position to make minimal changes after that impressive win.

But Chris Humphrey is a major doubt after limping off with a suspected hamstring strain, and is set to be replaced in the starting line-up by Harry Bunn.

Source: PAR

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Feature Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings

Wales v Republic of Ireland past meetings...

Wales and the Republic of Ireland meet in Cardiff on Monday evening with the prospect of a trip to the