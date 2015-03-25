Blackpool V Bristol Rovers at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

Blackpool boss Bowyer ready to restore strongest Seasiders starting XIBlackpool manager Gary Bowyer is set to revert to his strongest side for the visit of Bristol Rovers having made eight changes in midweek for the Checkatrade Trophy.Midfielder Jim McAlister, out since February after breaking his leg, is closing in on a first-team return after making a 30-minute cameo in the defeat to Shrewsbury.Goalkeeper Joe Lumley will hope to keep his place after making his debut having joined on loan from QPR on Monday.Andy Taylor, Mark Cullen and Kyle Vassell (all hamstring) are still missing.Rovers begin life without Billy Bodin following the Welsh winger's move to Preston.Bodin's absence is likely to be felt as he remains the club's top scorer this season with 11 goals.Regular starter Ellis Harrison is expected to return to the attack after being rested for the New Year's Day win against Portsmouth.Daniel Leadbitter (hamstring) remains out, but Rovers should be refreshed after a 12-day fixture break.

