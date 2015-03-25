Blackpool V Blackburn at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Kyle Vassell and Curtis Tilt doubts for Blackpool clash with BlackburnBlackpool manager Gary Bowyer has fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Blackburn.Striker Kyle Vassell and defender Curtis Tilt were both substituted with hamstring problems in the weekend's goalless draw with Fleetwood.Midfielder Colin Daniel was also forced off in the first half with a dead leg and all three remain doubtful.Defender Clark Robertson (foot), Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Jim McAlister are all still missing.Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has no new injury concerns.Midfielder Craig Conway has returned to outdoor training after a hamstring injury but will not be ready to return until possibly the weekend.Forward Dominic Samuel came off the bench to score the winner on Saturday to force his claims for a starting spot while midfielder Elliott Bennett is expected to return.Darragh Lenihan and Harry Chapman are both long-term absentees.

