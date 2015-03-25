Blackpool V Blackburn at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has fresh injury worries ahead of the visit of Blackburn.
Striker Kyle Vassell and defender Curtis Tilt were both substituted with hamstring problems in the weekend's goalless draw with Fleetwood.
Midfielder Colin Daniel was also forced off in the first half with a dead leg and all three remain doubtful.
Defender Clark Robertson (foot), Mark Cullen (hamstring) and Jim McAlister are all still missing.
Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has no new injury concerns.
Midfielder Craig Conway has returned to outdoor training after a hamstring injury but will not be ready to return until possibly the weekend.
Forward Dominic Samuel came off the bench to score the winner on Saturday to force his claims for a starting spot while midfielder Elliott Bennett is expected to return.
Darragh Lenihan and Harry Chapman are both long-term absentees.
Source: PAR