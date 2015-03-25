 
Blackpool V AFC Wimbledon at Bloomfield Road : Match Preview

31 August 2017 06:46
Mark Cullen still a doubt for Blackpool

Blackpool are still likely to be without Mark Cullen for the visit of AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One.

The forward, who has not played since August 19, is still struggling with a hamstring injury.

Manager Gary Bowyer is likely to revert to a more familiar-looking line-up after making 11 changes for the midweek clash with Wigan in the Checkatrade Trophy.

New signings Sessi D'Almeida and Scott Quigley could make their first league starts for the club.

Saturday's fixture will come too soon for Wimbledon's Tom Soares, despite the midfielder's return to full training following a thigh injury.

Jon Meades and Darius Charles also remain short of match fitness, though both are soon expected to return to contention.

Egli Kaja is expected to retain his place after scoring his first goal for the club in Tuesday's 4-3 Checkatrade Trophy win at Barnet.

Lyle Taylor remained a substitute, but will be in line for a recall should manager Neal Ardley look to make changes.

Source: PAR

