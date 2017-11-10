 
  1. Football
  2. Blackpool

Blackpool put up for sale by Oyston family

10 November 2017 05:17

Sky Bet League One club Blackpool have been put up for sale by the Oyston family.

The Seasiders confirmed the decision in a statement on Friday afternoon, which follows a High Court ruling against the Oyston family, who were ordered to pay £31million to former club president Valeri Belokon.

VB Football Assets, the company of millionaire businessman Belokon, a minor shareholder in Blackpool, brought legal action against the Oystons and their companies alleging they had shown unfair prejudice against shareholders.

Lawyers for VB Football complained that both Mr Belokon and his nominated directors were excluded from key decisions, information and share of profits.

Owen Oyston, Blackpool’s majority shareholder, and his son Karl, the club’s chairman, denied the accusations during a lengthy civil trial in London earlier this year before Mr Justice Marcus Smith, who announced his decision on the dispute on Monday.

After further discussion in court the judge ruled that a “financial buy-out” was the appropriate course following his findings, and that an initial £10m should be paid within 28 days.

Blackpool put up for sale by Oyston family
Blackpool have been put up for sale by the Oyston family (John Stillwell/PA)

Blackpool’s club statement confirmed the Oystons, who were refused permission to appeal by the High Court, were to apply directly to the Court of Appeal in order to further argue their case.

The League One side are now seeking “expressions of interest” made to an independent nominee, which represents the first step towards eventual change of ownership at Bloomfield Road.

A club statement issued on Friday afternoon read: “The directors of Blackpool Football Club and Blackpool Football Club Properties are now in a position, following the conclusion of litigation, to market for sale Blackpool Football Club Limited and Blackpool Football Club Properties Limited.

High Court ruling against the Oyston family, who were ordered to pay £31million to former club president Valeri Belokon
High Court ruling against the Oyston family, who were ordered to pay £31million to former club president Valeri Belokon

“Substantial, external, non-football revenue is a major component of the properties business.

“Following the recent High Court judgement, legal counsel for the respondents have been instructed to apply for leave to appeal elements of the judgement with immediate effect.

“In the interim period, as throughout the litigation process, the focus of the football club’s board remains on supporting the manager and continuing to negate the impact of off-field issues.”

Blackpool were a Premier League side in 2010-11 before dropping down the divisions.

However, Gary Bowyer’s team won promotion back to League One last season after victory in the play-off final at Wembley, where many Seasiders supporters decided to continue their boycott.

The Blackpool Supporters’ Trust has long called for a change of ownership and chair Christine Seddon welcomed Friday’s news.

“I really do feel overwhelmed. I have never doubted that this day would come, I just didn’t know when,” she said, quoted by the Blackpool Gazette.

“We are very confident that there are decent people out there that will buy this club. It’s like Christmas and birthdays all come early at once.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as