Blackpool 2-1 Oldham - 26-Aug-2017 : Match Report

Blackpool survive late fightback to edge OldhamBlackpool survived a spirited fight-back from League One strugglers Oldham to secure a 2-1 win at Bloomfield Road and condemn the Latics to a fourth-straight league defeat.Sean Longstaff gave Blackpool the lead after six minutes with his third goal in three games - a screamer from 25 yards that flew into the top corner.The hosts extended their lead after 15 minutes. Bright Osayi-Samuel's through-ball cut Oldham's defence apart and Kyle Vassell slid the ball under Ben Wilson.The game was paused briefly after 18 minutes as one Oldham fan marched onto the pitch and appeared to berate their players before being escorted away by stewards.Osayi-Samuel could have made it three just after half-time but fired wide from 12 yards.The visitors vastly improved with second-half substitutes and one of those, Kallum Mantack, should have scored after 64 minutes but dragged his effort well wide.But John Sheridan's side did give themselves hope after 69 minutes when Darius Osei pounced after a goalmouth scramble and lashed the ball home but it proved to be too little too late.The Latics do however climb off the foot of the table on goal difference after Northampton's heavy defeat to Peterborough.

Source: PA

