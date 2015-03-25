Blackburn V Shrewsbury at Ewood Park : Match Preview

Adam Armstrong in line for Blackburn debutBlackburn could give a debut to on-loan Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong against Shrewsbury.The 20-year-old, who scored three goals in 23 matches on loan at Bolton in the first half of the season, has joined for the remainder of the campaign.Fellow forward Marcus Antonsson remains unavailable with an ankle injury which could keep him out for the rest of the month.Darragh Lenihan (foot) is close to making a return but Corry Evans (thigh) and Peter Whittingham (calf) remain doubts, while Ben Gladwin (knee) and Harry Chapman (hamstring) remain sidelined.Luke Hendrie could make his Shrewsbury debut after he joined from Burnley this week.The 23-year-old defender spent the first half of this term on loan at Bradford but moved to Shropshire on an 18-month deal.Zak Jules (hamstring) is fit again ahead of schedule but fellow defender Junior Brown (knee) remains out for the season.Skipper Mat Sadler should be available despite suffering a bad cut to his head in Sunday's goalless FA Cup draw with West Ham.

Source: PAR

