Blackburn V Rotherham at Ewood Park : Match Preview

25 September 2017 11:38
Ben Gladwin added to Blackburn's injury list

Ben Gladwin has added to Tony Mowbray's injury problems ahead of Blackburn's clash with free-scoring Rotherham.

The former QPR midfielder missed Saturday's 1-1 draw at League One leaders Shrewsbury with a thigh problem.

Midfielder Rekeem Harper and winger Craig Conway are both expected to remain sidelined with hip problems, along with ankle-injury victims Darragh Lenihan and Scott Wharton.

Full-back Ryan Nyambe is nearing a return to fitness from an ankle injury of his own.

Rotherham boss Paul Warne is pondering whether to rest Kieffer Moore.

Moore, who is the top scorer in the top four divisions with eight goals so far this season, is struggling with a groin injury and Warne is not sure whether to risk him at Ewood Park.

Joe Mattock is back in contention after he served a one-match ban against Oldham, but given the Millers won 5-1 he might struggle to regain his place.

Right-backs Shaun Cummings and Josh Emmanuel are both fit again and one of them should come into the starting line-up, while Joe Newell is pushing for a start.

Source: PAR

