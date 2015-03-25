 
Blackburn V Portsmouth at Ewood Park : Match Preview

19 October 2017 04:49
Downing and Evans should make Rovers returns

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is set for some timely injury news ahead of his side's Ewood Park clash with Portsmouth.

Paul Downing and Corry Evans, both of whom have missed the last two games with hamstring and ankle injuries respectively, are in line to return.

Mowbray has other selection concerns as he looks to improve the mood at the club after Tuesday's frustrating draw with Plymouth.

One highlight against the Pilgrims was the performance of teenage defender Ryan Nyambe who is set to keep his place in the side.

Captain Brett Pitman could return from knee trouble for Portsmouth.

The 29-year-old has missed four matches due to surgery to remove a piece of floating bone in his knee.

Brandon Haunstrup could slot in to replace Dion Donohue, who has been hit with a three-match ban for his red card in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat at Doncaster.

Drew Talbot remains sidelined with groin trouble, with Curtis Main, Adam May and Damien McCrory also not yet ready to return.

Source: PAR

