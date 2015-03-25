 
Blackburn V Plymouth at Ewood Park : Match Preview

16 October 2017 02:49
Tony Mowbray to make changes to Blackburn line-up

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has vowed to make changes for Tuesday's Ewood Park clash with Plymouth.

Corry Evans and Paul Downing could return to the starting line-up after shrugging off injuries that kept them out of Saturday's loss at Oldham.

Darragh Lenihan remains Rovers' only definite absentee as he continues to recover from an operation on a foot injury.

Bradley Dack and Harry Chapman are among those pushing to start after coming off the bench against the Latics.

Plymouth have been hit by a lengthy injury list ahead of the trip.

Midfielder Antoni Sarcevic became the latest addition when he suffered a hamstring strain during the 1-1 draw against Shrewsbury on Saturday, while midfielder Jamie Ness (thigh) and striker Nadir Ciftci (back) missed the Shrews clash due to injury.

Argyle's casualty count also features captain Luke McCormick, Ryan Taylor and Oscar Threlkeld, while Gary Miller completes a three-game suspension and will be sidelined in Lancashire.

It could mean Plymouth manager Derek Adams hands call-ups to young players such as Jordan Bentley and Callum Rose.

Source: PAR

