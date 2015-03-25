Blackburn V Milton Keynes Dons at Ewood Park : Match Preview

Ryan Nyambe set for Rovers returnRyan Nyambe could return for Blackburn when they entertain MK Dons.Tony Mowbray's defensive options have been depleted with Darragh Lenihan (foot) and Scott Wharton (ankle) currently out, but Nyambe (knee) returned to training on Thursday ahead of a possible comeback.Corry Evans and Craig Conway were both only on the bench against Burnley in midweek having just recovered from respective groin and hamstring problems and they will likely come back into the team.Bradley Dack (hamstring) remains out but Mowbray is hopeful he can return next month.MK Dons will check on the fitness of Kieran Agard before travelling north.The striker was withdrawn from the starting line-up against Swansea on Tuesday night after feeling some discomfort in his groin during the warm-up and he will be assessed.Manager Robbie Neilson made seven changes for the Carabao Cup tie against the Premier League club and the likes of Lee Nicholls, George Williams, Ethan Ebanks-Landell, Aaron Tshibola and Ousseynou Cisse are expected to be restored to the team on the return to league action.Chuks Aneke is training again after an injury-plagued campaign last time, but the attacking midfielder is about a month away from first-team consideration.

Source: PAR

