Blackburn V Hull at Ewood Park : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Marcus Antonsson to miss Blackburn's clash with HullBlackburn will again be without striker Marcus Antonsson against Hull in the FA Cup.The Swede, on loan from Leeds, is due to see a specialist for scans on an ankle injury that could keep him out until the end of the month.Rovers do anticipate having Joe Nuttall available, with the forward having missed the past two games through illness.Though Darragh Lenihan (foot) is nearing a return, Harry Chapman (hamstring) and Ben Gladwin (knee) remain out.Hull goalkeeper David Marshall will make his first start since May in place of first-choice Allan McGregor.Midfielder David Meyler and striker Fraizer Campbell are expected to feature after recently overcoming injury, but winger Kamil Grosicki (ankle) remains sidelined.Seb Larsson, fellow midfielder Evandro and striker Adama Diomande are all pushing for recalls as boss Nigel Adkins considers several changes.Defender Stephen Kingsley, sidelined since September, is still working his way back after groin surgery.

