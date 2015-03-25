Blackburn V Hull at Ewood Park : Match Preview

Blackburn will again be without striker Marcus Antonsson against Hull in the FA Cup.
The Swede, on loan from Leeds, is due to see a specialist for scans on an ankle injury that could keep him out until the end of the month.
Rovers do anticipate having Joe Nuttall available, with the forward having missed the past two games through illness.
Though Darragh Lenihan (foot) is nearing a return, Harry Chapman (hamstring) and Ben Gladwin (knee) remain out.
Hull goalkeeper David Marshall will make his first start since May in place of first-choice Allan McGregor.
Midfielder David Meyler and striker Fraizer Campbell are expected to feature after recently overcoming injury, but winger Kamil Grosicki (ankle) remains sidelined.
Seb Larsson, fellow midfielder Evandro and striker Adama Diomande are all pushing for recalls as boss Nigel Adkins considers several changes.
Defender Stephen Kingsley, sidelined since September, is still working his way back after groin surgery.
