 
  1. Football
  2. Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn V Gillingham at Ewood Park : Match Preview

28 September 2017 05:55
Rovers boosted by returning four against Gillingham

Blackburn have received a quadruple fitness bonus ahead of Gillingham's visit to Ewood Park.

Rakeem Harper (hip), Ben Gladwin (thigh), Craig Conway (hip) and Scott Wharton (ankle) all trained on Thursday after all four missed the midweek win over Rotherham.

That leaves boss Tony Mowbray with just long-term absentee Darragh Lenihan (foot) on the sidelines.

Midfielder Harry Chapman is pushing for a start having come off the bench to score against the Millers.

Gillingham caretaker boss Peter Taylor will have midfielder Lee Martin available again following a three-match suspension.

Forward Tom Eaves is serving a four-match ban after collecting a fifth caution and then being shown a straight red during last weekend's loss at Rochdale.

Defender Luke O'Neill hobbled out of the midweek goalless draw against Scunthorpe, so will be assessed, but forward Conor Wilkinson should return to the squad following his hip problem.

Midfielder Billy Bingham continues to recover from a concussion in training earlier this month, while defender Bradley Garmston and midfielder Scott Wagstaff are stepping up recovery for their respective calf injuries. Aaron Morris (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

Source: PAR

