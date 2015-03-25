Blackburn V Gillingham at Ewood Park : Match Preview

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Harry Kane underlined his blistering goalscoring form with a Champions League hat-trick in Tuesday night’s 3-0 win at Apoel Nicosia.

The fight for the Formula One World Championship moves on to Malaysia this weekend with the race expected to be the last held at the Sepang circuit.

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been a permanent fixture on the Formula One calendar since it hosted it's first race in 1999.

Rovers boosted by returning four against GillinghamBlackburn have received a quadruple fitness bonus ahead of Gillingham's visit to Ewood Park.Rakeem Harper (hip), Ben Gladwin (thigh), Craig Conway (hip) and Scott Wharton (ankle) all trained on Thursday after all four missed the midweek win over Rotherham.That leaves boss Tony Mowbray with just long-term absentee Darragh Lenihan (foot) on the sidelines.Midfielder Harry Chapman is pushing for a start having come off the bench to score against the Millers.Gillingham caretaker boss Peter Taylor will have midfielder Lee Martin available again following a three-match suspension.Forward Tom Eaves is serving a four-match ban after collecting a fifth caution and then being shown a straight red during last weekend's loss at Rochdale.Defender Luke O'Neill hobbled out of the midweek goalless draw against Scunthorpe, so will be assessed, but forward Conor Wilkinson should return to the squad following his hip problem.Midfielder Billy Bingham continues to recover from a concussion in training earlier this month, while defender Bradley Garmston and midfielder Scott Wagstaff are stepping up recovery for their respective calf injuries. Aaron Morris (knee) remains a long-term absentee.

