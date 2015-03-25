Blackburn V Fleetwood Town at Ewood Park : Match Preview

Elliott Bennett and Dominic Samuel banned for Blackburn's clash with FleetwoodBlackburn are without suspended pair Elliott Bennett and Dominic Samuel for their League One clash with Fleetwood at Ewood Park on Tuesday.Bennett was sent off in Saturday's goalless draw with Wigan which also saw Harry Chapman sustain a suspected hamstring injury.The extent of the injury suffered by the on-loan teenager is still being assessed but Chapman is definitely ruled out against Uwe Rosler's side.Otherwise boss Tony Mowbray has no new injury concerns as Rovers look to get back to winning ways.Rosler could shuffle his side after hailing the performance of his substitutes in a late 2-0 win over Oxford on Saturday.The Cod Army grabbed both goals in the last two minutes with the second coming from late substitute Jordy Hiwula.Hiwula is now in line to be promoted to Rosler's starting line-up alongside the equally impressive striker Ashley Hunter.Rosler does not expect any new injury concerns for his side's first league visit to Ewood Park.

Source: PAR

