Blackburn V Charlton at Ewood Park : Match Preview

Corry Evans and Marcus Antonsson head Blackburn's injury concerns prior to Charlton's visit.
Both players missed Wednesday's FA Cup replay win over Crewe - Evans due to a gashed knee and Antonsson because of a minor niggle - and manager Tony Mowbray has reported other unnamed players are struggling with strains.
Mowbray is running low on midfielders as it is with Peter Whittingham (calf) injured and Elliott Bennett suspended.
They have joined Harry Chapman (hamstring), Ben Gladwin (knee) and Darragh Lenihan (foot) on the sidelines.
Charlton could recall Jason Pearce for the trip after his recovery from a knee injury.
Manager Karl Robinson is, however, still without Tarique Fosu, owing to a hamstring problem, and Patrick Bauer and Ahmed Kashi, who both have foot injuries.
Ben Reeves and Harry Lennon are others in contention to start after they were substitutes during last Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Portsmouth, when the former made a brief appearance.
Fosu and Kashi are making significant progress, but Saturday's fixture comes too soon.
Source: PAR