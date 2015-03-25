Blackburn V Burnley at Ewood Park : Match Preview

Bradley Dack adds to Blackburn's injury woes ahead of Burnley clashBlackburn have limited options for the visit of Burnley, with Bradley Dack added to their injury list.The midfielder came off in Saturday's win at Bradford and has suffered a grade-one hamstring injury that will likely keep him out until the middle of next month.Scott Wharton rolled his ankle in training to join fellow defenders Ryan Nyambe (knee) and Darragh Lenihan (foot) on the sidelines.Boss Tony Mowbray admits he has "half an eye" on the home game with MK Dons on Saturday so could rest Corry Evans, who has only just returned from a groin injury, in favour of Peter Whittingham.Record signing Chris Wood is available to make his Burnley debut at Ewood Park.The New Zealand striker has moved to Turf Moor from Leeds for a fee that could rise to B#17million and can still feature in the Carabao Cup having been an unused substitute for the Whites in the first round.Though it is a contest against their bitter rivals, manager Sean Dyche is likely to make changes.Charlie Taylor, Jonathan Walters and Ashley Westwood could be among those starting.

