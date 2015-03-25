Blackburn V Bristol Rovers at Ewood Park : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Blackburn without Conway and Gladwin for Bristol Rovers matchBlackburn boss Tony Mowbray will remain without the services of Craig Conway and Ben Gladwin for Saturday's home game with Bristol Rovers.The midfield duo are nearing a return to action but Mowbray believes they are still one or two weeks away from returning to the first-team squad.Mowbray hopes to have Corry Evans available after the midfielder was substituted early in the second half of the win at Oxford due to illnessHarry Chapman and Darragh Lenihan remain long-term absentees.Top scorer Billy Bodin is set to make his first Bristol Rovers start for seven weeks.Bodin suffered a hamstring strain on October 7 and returned as a substitute in last weekend's 3-1 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon.Pirates boss Darrell Clarke is set to make changes after an alarming slump of eight defeats in nine games.Rory Gaffney and Ryan Sweeney are among those set to return.

