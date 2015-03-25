Blackburn V Bristol Rovers at Ewood Park : Match Preview

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray will remain without the services of Craig Conway and Ben Gladwin for Saturday's home game with Bristol Rovers.
The midfield duo are nearing a return to action but Mowbray believes they are still one or two weeks away from returning to the first-team squad.
Mowbray hopes to have Corry Evans available after the midfielder was substituted early in the second half of the win at Oxford due to illness
Harry Chapman and Darragh Lenihan remain long-term absentees.
Top scorer Billy Bodin is set to make his first Bristol Rovers start for seven weeks.
Bodin suffered a hamstring strain on October 7 and returned as a substitute in last weekend's 3-1 home defeat to AFC Wimbledon.
Pirates boss Darrell Clarke is set to make changes after an alarming slump of eight defeats in nine games.
Rory Gaffney and Ryan Sweeney are among those set to return.
