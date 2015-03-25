 
  1. Football
  2. Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn V AFC Wimbledon at Ewood Park : Match Preview

15 September 2017 10:11
Craig Conway set for Blackburn return against AFC Wimbledon

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has reported mixed news on the injury front ahead of AFC Wimbledon's visit to Ewood Park.

Winger Craig Conway (hip) was back in training on Thursday and is expected to feature for a Rovers side that have won four on the spin in League One.

However, on-loan West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper (thigh) is awaiting the scan results on a problem that will keep him sidelined.

Blackburn continue to be without defensive trio Scott Wharton and Ryan Nyambe (both ankle) and Darragh Lenihan (foot).

AFC Wimbledon could welcome back defender Paul Robinson.

The experienced centre-back missed the 1-1 midweek draw against Gillingham after suffering a head injury against Portsmouth last weekend, but has been given the medical all-clear by a neurologist.

Darius Charles (knee) and Tom Soares (thigh) are edging closer to first-team returns but are unlikely to be involved.

Jimmy Abdou serves the final game of a three-match suspension following his dismissal at Blackpool earlier this month.

Source: PAR

