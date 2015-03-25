Blackburn V AFC Wimbledon at Ewood Park : Match Preview

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Craig Conway set for Blackburn return against AFC WimbledonBlackburn boss Tony Mowbray has reported mixed news on the injury front ahead of AFC Wimbledon's visit to Ewood Park.Winger Craig Conway (hip) was back in training on Thursday and is expected to feature for a Rovers side that have won four on the spin in League One.However, on-loan West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper (thigh) is awaiting the scan results on a problem that will keep him sidelined.Blackburn continue to be without defensive trio Scott Wharton and Ryan Nyambe (both ankle) and Darragh Lenihan (foot).AFC Wimbledon could welcome back defender Paul Robinson.The experienced centre-back missed the 1-1 midweek draw against Gillingham after suffering a head injury against Portsmouth last weekend, but has been given the medical all-clear by a neurologist.Darius Charles (knee) and Tom Soares (thigh) are edging closer to first-team returns but are unlikely to be involved.Jimmy Abdou serves the final game of a three-match suspension following his dismissal at Blackpool earlier this month.

