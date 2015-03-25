 
  1. Football
  2. Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn 2-1 Bristol Rovers - 25-Nov-2017 : Match Report

25 November 2017 05:20
Blackburn come from behind to beat Bristol Rovers

Blackburn came from behind to beat Bristol Rovers 2-1 and continue their League One charge.

The hosts were outplayed for the first hour and fell behind to Ellis Harrison's 58th-minute strike. However, it galvanised Blackburn who hit back three minutes later through Charlie Mulgrew's penalty and Dominic Samuel's sixth this season completed the turnaround in the 67th minute.

Ollie Clarke saw an effort ruled out for offside, Billy Bodin headed against the crossbar with the goal at his mercy and David Raya brilliantly tipped over Harrison's deflected effort in an impressive first half for the visitors.

Bradley Dack somehow fired wide from six yards just after the break before Harrison opened the scoring with an unstoppable low drive.

Blackburn fought back admirably, equalising when Samuel was brought down by Tom Lockyer, allowing Mulgrew to slam home the penalty for his fourth this season.

And Samuel settled matters, powerfully heading home Derrick Williams' left-wing cross.

Raya's parry from Liam Sercombe's powerful volley late on secured a third successive league win.

Source: PA

