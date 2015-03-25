 
  1. Football
  2. Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn 2-0 Charlton - 16-Dec-2017 : Match Report

16 December 2017 05:18
Blackburn extend winning run to keep pressure on top two

Blackburn Rovers made it six league wins on the spin with a 2-0 triumph over Charlton Athletic to keep the pressure on the top two.

An own goal by Leon Best put his former side in front on the half hour and Danny Graham made the points safe in injury time.

Charlton had chances of their own but found Rovers goalkeeper David Raya in inspired form.

Bradley Dack miscued a good chance early on before the hosts took a 30th-minute lead when Charlie Mulgrew's testing free-kick was met by Best, who headed into his own net with Ben Amos stranded.

Derrick Williams then missed an even clearer chance with the goal at his mercy before Best superbly set up Ben Reeves, who was denied by a fine sprawling save by Raya.

Moments after the restart, Raya pulled off an even better save, tipping away Chris Solly's low curling shot, as the visitors turned up the pressure.

But Rovers made the game safe in injury time when Graham headed home Joe Nuttall's cross.

Source: PA

