Birmingham V QPR at St Andrews Stadium : Match Preview

Birmingham's injury troubles show no sign of abating ahead of Saturday's Championship clash with QPR.
Marc Roberts and Che Adams have both picked up hamstring problems, joining Maxime Colin, who is expected to remain sidelined this weekend.
Defender Harlee Dean is available after suspension while midfielder Jason Lowe could be pushing for inclusion.
Lowe (hamstring) was an unused substitute in last weekend's defeat by Fulham after three months on the sidelines.
QPR's defensive crisis has eased for the trip to St Andrew's.
Alex Baptiste is available after suspension while captain Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) and Grant Hall (knee) both returned from spells out in last weekend's defeat by Leeds.
Steven Caulker played in an under-23 match earlier this week and James Perch (knee) is also back in training.
Winger Jamie Mackie serves the second game of his three-match ban.
