Birmingham V QPR at St Andrews Stadium : Match Preview

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Aviva Premiership club Northampton have sacked their rugby director Jim Mallinder after 10 years in charge at Franklin's Gardens.

Birmingham injury problems mount ahead of QPR clashBirmingham's injury troubles show no sign of abating ahead of Saturday's Championship clash with QPR.Marc Roberts and Che Adams have both picked up hamstring problems, joining Maxime Colin, who is expected to remain sidelined this weekend.Defender Harlee Dean is available after suspension while midfielder Jason Lowe could be pushing for inclusion.Lowe (hamstring) was an unused substitute in last weekend's defeat by Fulham after three months on the sidelines.QPR's defensive crisis has eased for the trip to St Andrew's.Alex Baptiste is available after suspension while captain Nedum Onuoha (hamstring) and Grant Hall (knee) both returned from spells out in last weekend's defeat by Leeds.Steven Caulker played in an under-23 match earlier this week and James Perch (knee) is also back in training.Winger Jamie Mackie serves the second game of his three-match ban.

