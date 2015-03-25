 
  1. Football
  2. Birmingham City

Birmingham V Preston North End at St Andrews Stadium : Match Preview

14 September 2017 01:26
Jota a doubt as Birmingham host Preston

Birmingham's record signing Jota could miss the visit of Preston as he continues to struggle with a hamstring injury.

The forward came off in the 2-0 defeat at Leeds on Tuesday and is a doubt for the weekend.

Che Adams is also having a scan on his own hamstring injury but Isaac Vassell (hamstring) should be back to be in the squad.

Arsenal loanee Carl Jenkinson has undergone an operation on his shoulder and remains sidelined.

Preston are hopeful Daniel Johnson will return in the midlands but face being without Ben Pearson again.

The midfield pair have missed North End's past two fixtures, Johnson having sustained an impact injury in training and Pearson nursing a dead leg, but only the former is in line to make his comeback this weekend.

Boss Alex Neil will also run the rule over right-back Darnell Fisher (groin) after he was withdrawn in the win over Cardiff while John Welsh (calf) may struggle to start again having made just his second appearance in 11 months.

Calum Woods (knee) should be on the bench again having played for the first time since May 2016 in midweek, but Tom Clarke (Achilles), Greg Cunningham (knee) and Declan Rudd (thigh) remain out.

Source: PAR

Feature What did Roy Hodgson

What did Roy Hodgson's England predecessors do aft...

Roy Hodgson has taken up his first managerial post since departing as England coach after his appointment by Crystal Palace.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla

Five talking points ahead of Liverpool v Sevilla...

Liverpool return to Champions League action at home to Sevilla on Wednesday.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Manchester City

Five talking points ahead of Feyenoord v Mancheste...

Manchester City face Dutch champions Feyenoord in the first match of their latest Champions League campaign on Wednesday.

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.