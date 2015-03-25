Birmingham V Nottm Forest at St Andrews Stadium : Match Preview

Craig Gardner could miss Birmingham clash with Nottingham ForestCraig Gardner is a doubt for Birmingham's clash with Nottingham Forest at St Andrew's on Saturday.The midfielder is nursing a calf complaint and will be assessed by the Blues ahead of the game.Maxime Colin is out until at least Christmas after tearing his hamstring against former club Brentford at the start of the month.Goalkeeper David Stockdale (wrist) remains out but is recovering yet Carl Jenkinson (shoulder) is unavailable and Isaac Vassell is sidelined for the season after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury last month.Nottingham Forest boss Mark Warburton must consider whether or not to pitch Jamie Ward and Daryl Murphy into action.Both players lost World Cup play-offs, with Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland respectively, and Warburton wants to be sure they are mentally ready to go again.Tendayi Darikwa joined the club's lengthy international roster by making his Zimbabwe debut during the same period and has proved his fitness.Chris Cohen and Danny Fox remain on the shelf with knee injuries.

Source: PAR

