Birmingham V Derby at St Andrews Stadium : Match Preview

Che Adams set for Birmingham returnChe Adams is likely to return for Birmingham against Derby after shrugging off his latest hamstring injury.The 21-year-old forward has battled persistent hamstring issues this term and missed the FA Cup win over Burton last weekend.Goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak may return to the squad after missing the win over Burton but Isaac Vassell is out for the season with a knee injury.Loanee Carl Jenkinson is fit after a dislocated shoulder but has been linked with a return to parent club Arsenal.Derby could have Joe Ledley back for the trip to St Andrew's but fellow midfielder Bradley Johnson looks set for an extended spell on the sidelines.Ledley has missed the last three matches with a back injury and the Wales international remains a doubt for Saturday's game, although he has a chance of being in the squad.Johnson will definitely miss out, though. His back problem has seen him miss two of the last three games and Rams boss Gary Rowett believes the player needs a period of rest and recovery.Rowett, returning to his former club, has no other fresh injury worries and could recall leading scorer Matej Vydra to his starting line up.

Source: PAR

