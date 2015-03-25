 
  1. Football
  2. Birmingham City

Birmingham V Burton Albion at St Andrews Stadium : Match Preview

05 January 2018 03:26
Adams won't be risked by Blues in FA Cup tie

Che Adams will not start Birmingham's FA Cup third-round clash with Burton despite recovering from his latest hamstring problem.

The 21-year-old forward has battled persistent hamstring issues this term, so manager Steve Cotterill is determined to ease him back into action.

Goalkeeper Tomasz Kuszczak will miss out having failed to return to full training.

David Stockdale should continue in goal for Blues, with Cotterill able to select from something approaching full strength.

Burton boss Nigel Clough expects to have an unchanged squad to choose from for the third-round tie.

Full-back John Brayford and centre-half Ben Turner may not have trained in midweek but both players will be available for selection on Saturday.

Clough has said he will not make wholesale changes to his team as he looks to maintain the momentum his side have built over the festive period, winning three and drawing one of their five Championship fixtures.

Stephen Warnock, Jamie Allen, Sean Scannell and Marvin Sordell are among those players who could come into contention for recalls. Long-term absentee Liam Boyce (knee) should be the only man unavailable.

Source: PAR

