Birmingham V Brentford at St Andrews Stadium : Match Preview

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Isaac Vassell knee worry for Birmingham before Brentford clashBirmingham look set to be without Isaac Vassell when they host Brentford.The striker is due to undergo a scan on the twisted knee he suffered during the goalless draw with derby rivals Aston Villa on Sunday.Full-back Carl Jenkinson remains sidelined after shoulder surgery and goalkeeper David Stockdale is still out with an arm injury.Jota, Harlee Dean and Maxime Colin will all be coming up against the club they left in the summer.Brentford midfielder Nico Yennaris is likely to miss out after he was knocked unconscious in the 3-2 win over Preston.Romaine Sawyers and Josh McEachran are among the options to replace the former Arsenal youngster.Lewis Macleod is on the comeback trail following a knee injury but is probably still a couple of weeks away from full fitness.Alan Judge (leg) and Rico Henry (knee) remain long-term absentees.

