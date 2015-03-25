Birmingham V Bolton at St Andrews Stadium : Match Preview

New signing Isaac Vassell could make Birmingham debut against BoltonBirmingham could hand Isaac Vassell a debut at home to Bolton after he joined from Luton.Striker Vassell, cousin of former Aston Villa and Manchester City forward Darius, has signed a four-year deal at St Andrew's.Maikel Kieftenbeld is available after winning his appeal against his dismissal in Saturday's 2-1 win over Bristol City, a game in which Che Adams picked up a hamstring injury.Lukas Jutkiewicz has been suffering with a calf strain which he picked up in pre-season and Cheick Keita is a major doubt as he battles a groin problem.Filipe Morais is unlikely to start for Bolton despite scoring their equaliser at Millwall at the weekend.The winger has been troubled by a knee injury in pre-season and is still working his way back to full fitness so manager Phil Parkinson is being cautious.Wanderers' squad has been stretched, particularly after injuries to Josh Vela (ankle) and David Wheater (back) during their opening game against Leeds.Forward Sammy Ameobi (knee) may not return until the end of September.

Source: PAR

