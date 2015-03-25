 
Birmingham V Aston Villa at St Andrews Stadium : Match Preview

26 October 2017 12:59
Jota hopes to start Birmingham's derby clash

Birmingham's record signing Jota will hope to be given a starting berth for the derby against Aston Villa.

The Spaniard returned from a hamstring injury as a substitute in last weekend's loss to Millwall.

Tomasz Kuszczak is set to continue in goal with David Stockdale still recovering from a broken wrist while Carl Jenkinson (shoulder) is out.

Former Villa midfielder Craig Gardner will be hoping local knowledge wins him a recall after not starting for a month.

Villa have a number of injury worries.

Henri Lansbury (knee) and Gabby Agbonlahor (calf), who has a good scoring record against Blues, are both still struggling and look set to miss out.

Jack Grealish and Mile Jedinak are working their way back from long-term injuries and are unlikely to be risked.

Alan Hutton will continue at left-back with Neil Taylor serving the final match of his three-game suspension.

Source: PAR

