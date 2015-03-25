Birmingham V AFC Bournemouth at St Andrews Stadium : Match Preview

New signings Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall are available for Birmingham's Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth.
Both players joined Blues on loan from Arsenal on Monday in time to feature in the second-round tie.
Michael Morrison has undergone surgery on the nose and cheekbone he broke last week and the defender will not be risked.
Che Adams (hamstring) and Cheick Keita (groin) remain out for the foreseeable future.
England forward Jermain Defoe is set to lead the Bournemouth attack after starting on the bench for the club's opening two Premier League fixtures.
Cherries boss Eddie Howe also confirmed he would rotate the team at St Andrew's so the likes of Tyrone Mings, Dan Gosling and Marc Pugh could come into contention.
Captain Simon Francis, however, is not expected to feature until after the international break as he recovers from a hamstring injury.
Forwards Junior Stanislas (groin) and Callum Wilson (knee) also continue their rehabilitation.
Source: PAR