Birmingham V AFC Bournemouth at St Andrews Stadium : Match Preview

A proposed change to the summer transfer window for Premier League clubs could see an end to the mad dash

Day/night Test cricket came to England for the first time at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Floyd Mayweather is expected to fight for the last time in his light-middleweight match-up with Conor McGregor on August 26.

Conor McGregor will fight as a professional boxer for the first time when he meets Floyd Mayweather in a light-middleweight

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall set for Birmingham debuts against BournemouthNew signings Carl Jenkinson and Cohen Bramall are available for Birmingham's Carabao Cup tie against Bournemouth.Both players joined Blues on loan from Arsenal on Monday in time to feature in the second-round tie.Michael Morrison has undergone surgery on the nose and cheekbone he broke last week and the defender will not be risked.Che Adams (hamstring) and Cheick Keita (groin) remain out for the foreseeable future.England forward Jermain Defoe is set to lead the Bournemouth attack after starting on the bench for the club's opening two Premier League fixtures.Cherries boss Eddie Howe also confirmed he would rotate the team at St Andrew's so the likes of Tyrone Mings, Dan Gosling and Marc Pugh could come into contention.Captain Simon Francis, however, is not expected to feature until after the international break as he recovers from a hamstring injury.Forwards Junior Stanislas (groin) and Callum Wilson (knee) also continue their rehabilitation.

