Bilic given time to prove himself, time running out for Koeman at Everton

What the papers say

The Daily Mirror reports Slaven Bilic will have the rest of the season to prove he has a future at West Ham after an 11th hour win against Swansea dragged them out of the bottom three. After enduring a lacklustre start to the season and recent rumours that Carlo Ancelotti was waiting in the wings to take over, the Hammers manager will have been pondering his fate. Bilic has Diafra Sakho to thank for his late intervention that took West Ham 1-0 up to keep the wolves from the door – for now.

Ronald Koeman appears to be on borrowed time (Martin Rickett/PA)

There was no such relief for Everton manager Ronald Koeman who was dealt a body-blow by defeat to Burnley at home. The Sun says the Dutchman’s job is hanging by a thread and he may only have one more game to save himself after the side chalked up four losses in five Premier League matches. Asked why the club’s £142 million summer spending spree has not paid off, the Toffees boss protested: “It is not in my hands but I try to get the best out of the players.”

Tottenham are keen on Ryan Sessegnon (Daniel Hambury/Empics)

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up to make a fresh bid for Fulham left-back Ryan Sessegnon, although the teenager may cost them £50million, The Sun reports. The 17-year-old signed a new deal at Craven Cottage said to include a hefty buy-out clause, although Spurs have signalled in the past that they are eager to snap him up.

Amanda Staveley watched Newcastle’s game with Liverpool (Owen Humphreys/PA) The presence of financier Amanda Staveley at St James’ Park set tongues wagging that her Dubai-based equity firm could be poised to approach Mike Ashley, the Daily Telegraph reports. With the Sports Direct owner open to offers to sell Newcastle, having Staveley in the stands for the team’s 1-1 draw against Liverpool was too much of a coincidence for some, although no active talks are said to be underway.

Emmanuel Eboue is looking to resurrect his career in Cyprus (Barrington Coombs/Empics) Former Arsenal right-back Emmanuel Eboue is to resurrect his career in North Cyprus after signing with Turk Ocagi Limassol, The Sun reports. The Ivory Coast international has agreed a 12-month deal with the club who are the national cup holders. The 34-year-old, who played for the Gunners between 2004 and 2011, had been due to return to the Premier League in 2016, although he was released by Sunderland without playing a game after receiving a ban for failing to pay a former agent.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

West Ham want to extend Domingos Quina’s contract (John Walton/Empics)

West Ham have opened talks about extending the 17-year-old Portugese midfielder’s contract, according to the Daily Mirror.

Everton have an interest in Andy Carroll (Nick Potts/PA)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman wants to bring West Ham’s former Liverpool striker back to Merseyside in January.

