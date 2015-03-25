 
  1. Football
  2. West Ham United

Bilic challenges Sakho to earn new deal or transfer

11 September 2017 12:24

Diafra Sakho will be handed the chance to resurrect his West Ham career - and maybe ride to Slaven Bilic's rescue.

Amid the chaos and fall-out of West Ham's deadline-day dealings came the saga of Sakho, who flew himself to French club Rennes and underwent a medical.

Upon finding out West Ham had not agreed to sell him, the Senegal striker travelled back to England for showdown talks with the Hammers hierarchy - but only after a trip to Chelmsford racecourse where his agent's horse won the 3.20.

Having failed to get the move he wanted, Sakho is now back in training and in contention for Monday night's visit of Huddersfield, a crucial match for Bilic whose future as boss will be in serious jeopardy if West Ham suffer a fourth straight defeat.

Beleaguered Bilic, who has also had to deal with West Ham's dispute with Sporting Lisbon over their unsuccessful bid to sign William Carvalho, not to mention a public disagreement with his own chairman David Sulllivan, admitted: "There are so many issues, so I have to pull up the Diafra Sakho file now.

"Yeah, Diafra wanted to go. But also, that issue is not quite black and white. Did he have permission, permission on paper or just a form or an SMS? I don't know.

"The fact is he wanted to go there. He did a medical, but the club decided not to sell him and he's back.

"So I told him 'Diafra, you are fit? I know what you can do. Sit there, hopefully now you are going to get fit and I am going to help you get focused here'.

"He's been training. He came back - he flew to Rennes last week, a couple of days before the end of the transfer window - but he's been training since.

"He looks good in training. Hopefully he is going to stay like that for a long time. Because he will know that until January he is a West Ham player.

"That's the way he's going to get a new contract, or play again for Senegal, or get a move: if he plays good."

Striker Andy Carroll is also in the squad for the first time this season, but midfielder Manuel Lanzini is ruled out with a knee injury.

Source: PA

Feature Five things you may not know about US Open champion Sloane Stephens

Five things you may not know about US Open champio...

Sloane Stephens defeated Madison Keys to win her first grand slam title at the US Open.

Feature 12 things you may not know about England bowler James Anderson

12 things you may not know about England bowler Ja...

James Anderson has become the first England bowler to take 500 Test wickets during the third game against West Indies at Headingley.

Feature James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Test wickets

James Anderson becomes sixth bowler to take 500 Te...

James Anderson has joined Test cricket's elite 500 club, taking the landmark scalp in the third match against West Indies.

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.