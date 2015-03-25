 
Bierhoff says England one of ‘strongest teams in world’ despite Slovenia display

06 October 2017 10:06

England were hugely disappointing against Slovenia yet Germany’s team coordinator Oliver Bierhoff believes Gareth Southgate’s men are one of the “strongest teams in the world”.

Throwing paper planes onto the pitch was one of the main forms of entertainment for England fans on Thursday, when there was precious little to shout about for the Wembley faithful until Harry Kane snatched a late 1-0 win.

Southgate’s side secured World Cup qualification with a match to spare despite the abject display and the Football Association wasted no time in announcing back-to-back home friendlies against Germany and Brazil next month.

Given their display against Slovenia, ranked 55th in the world, November’s matches may well make for difficult viewing, but former Germany striker Bierhoff appears impressed by the Three Lions’ capabilities.

“We will use autumn and spring to prepare for the World Cup, playing friendlies against the strongest teams in the world,” the team coordinator said after Germany secured their place at the World Cup by winning 3-1 in Northern Ireland.

“In spring we will play Spain and Brazil, but first up we face Gareth Southgate and his team.

“I’m looking forward to this classic at a fantastic stadium and I hope that as many fans as possible will follow us to London.”

The November 10 clash will be the third time within 20 months that England have faced reigning world champions Germany.

Roy Hodgson oversaw a remarkable 3-2 comeback win in Berlin at the start of last year, before Lukas Podolski’s stunner on his farewell match secured a 1-0 win in Dortmund despite a positive display by Southgate’s men.

Five-time World Cup winners Brazil will arrive at Wembley on November 14 and Press Association Sport understands a trip to Holland is lined up in March.

Source: By PA Sport Staff

