 
  1. Football
  2. Hertha BSC

Bibiana Steinhaus to become first woman to referee a Bundesliga game

07 September 2017 09:54

Bibiana Steinhaus will this weekend become the first woman to referee a Bundesliga match, the German football federation (DFB) has announced.

The 38-year-old police officer will make history by taking charge of the clash between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen at the Olympiastadion on Sunday.

In a statement announcing the news on the DFB's official website on Thursday, Steinhaus said: "My anticipation for the first game in the Bundesliga is, of course, very great.

"I am delighted that this great challenge for my team and me is finally going to happen on Sunday. We are definitely very well prepared."

Steinhaus, who has refereed the Women's World Cup and Champions League finals, has worked in the German second tier since 2007.

Bremen boss Alexander Nouri, quoted on the club's official website on Thursday, said of Steinhaus: "She has earned this through very good performances.

"I have great respect for what she has done, and it is great that she referees on Sunday."

In 2015, Kerem Demirbay - the Hoffenheim midfielder who was then playing for Fortuna Dusseldorf - was handed a five-week suspension by the DFB having reportedly told Steinhaus that "women have no place in men's football" after she sent him off in a 2. Bundesliga fixture.

After the match, Demirbay apologised to Steinhaus for his remarks, and he also went on to referee a junior girls game.

Source: PA

Feature Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, Coutinho and Van Dijk

Fantasy Premier League managers cold on Sanchez, C...

Alexis Sanchez, Philippe Coutinho and Virgil van Dijk may not have left their clubs in the transfer window but it

Feature Coutinho in contention for City clash

Coutinho in contention for City clash...

PHILIPPE COUTINHO will be considered for Liverpool's trip to Manchester City on Saturday, reports the Daily Mail.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies

5 talking points ahead of England v West Indies...

1.

Feature Dele Alli

Dele Alli's career highs and lows...

Dele Alli could face disciplinary action from FIFA after being caught making an obscene gesture on camera during England's

Feature United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool interest in free agent Sagna

United to reignite Bale pursuit, Leicester cool in...

Manchester United will again try to sign Gareth Bale next summer, according to The Sun.

Feature Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arsenal for Premier League rival

Oxlade-Chamberlain the latest player to leave Arse...

England winger Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed for Liverpool from Arsenal.