 
  1. Football
  2. Manchester City

Bernardo Silva keen to link up with Kylian Mbappe again at Manchester City

06 August 2017 09:09

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva says he would love former Monaco team-mate Kylian Mbappe to join him at the Etihad Stadium.

Teenager Mbappe was a revelation for Monaco last season in their title-winning Ligue 1 campaign and during their run to the Champions League semi-finals.

He has attracted interest from a host of major clubs across Europe, with City among those reportedly admiring the 18-year-old striker.

Silva swapped Monaco for City over the summer and the Portuguese will leave it up to his new employers to decide if they want to reunite him with France international Mbappe.

"I haven't spoken to Mbappe - but he is a great player as well," Silva said, according to ESPN.

"I would love to have him here, and you never know, but that is for City to decide."

Speaking after Manchester City won 3-0 against West Ham in Reykjavik on Friday, Silva said of Mbappe: "He can be a superstar - in fact, I think he is already a little bit of a superstar.

"He is a great player to play with because he is so intelligent with his movement. He can be one of the best in the world very soon."

Source: PA

