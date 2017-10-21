Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva will not be retrospectively punished for diving after winning a penalty against Burnley, the Football Association has announced.

The 23-year-old Portuguese forward angered Clarets players when he went down under a challenge from goalkeeper Nick Pope to win City a first-half spot-kick on Saturday.

However, in a tweet published on Monday, an FA spokesperson said: “Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva faces no further action for alleged simulation against Burnley FC on 21/10/17 after an FA panel review.”

Source: By PA Sport Staff

